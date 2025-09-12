Delhi schools told to host Veer Gatha 5.0 by Sept 20

New Delhi: The Delhi government has instructed all schools across the city to hold the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20. The initiative, organised in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and following directions from the Ministry of Education, aims to familiarise students with the lives of gallantry award winners while encouraging patriotism and civic awareness.

According to the circular issued, the programme will involve projects and creative activities that highlight the stories of soldiers and awardees who displayed extraordinary bravery. Institutions under the Directorate of Education (DoE), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), aided schools, and private schools have all been asked to participate. The best student entries from each school will be uploaded on the MyGov portal as per official guidelines.

A distinctive feature of this year’s event will be the setting up of a “Veer Gatha Corner” in every school. These spaces will focus on gallantry award recipients, India’s military traditions, and historic battles. Schools have also been encouraged to share photographs of the corners on X, tagging the Defence Minister and Delhi CM.