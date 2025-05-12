Delhi schools to plant 3.7L saplings in July drive

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Directorate of Education on Sunday said a Greening and Tree Plantation Drive to boost green cover in and around schools will be lunched from July 1.

The action plan, approved by the Department of Forest and Wildlife in Delhi, aims to boost greenery in and around schools by planting a total of 3.7 lakh saplings, said a circular.

The special plantation drive is scheduled to begin on July 1 and continue until July 27 on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

“The saplings will be provided free of cost by designated government nurseries, and each school must plant at least 350 saplings (100 trees, 180 shrubs, and 70 bamboos) during the year,” it stated.

The Heads of Schools and Eco-Club in-charges are directed to actively engage students and staff in this greening effort, it said. School authorities are also asked to promote awareness through poster-making, role plays, street plays (nukkad nataks), essay writing, and slogan competitions, the circular said. To ensure regular monitoring, schools have to submit monthly plantation reports to their science centre, it stated. The campaign will be conducted under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and will be featured on the ‘Meri LiFE’ portal managed by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, it read.

The Directorate has urged all concerned officials and schools to work together to make the drive a success and contribute toward a greener, cleaner Delhi.