Delhi schools to embrace virtual labs in classrooms

New Delhi: In a move aimed at enhancing digital learning experiences, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has directed all schools under the Directorate of Education to incorporate virtual laboratories into classroom instruction wherever feasible.

This directive builds upon the ongoing national effort to align educational practices with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates the use of virtual labs to complement hands-on experiments. Though not intended to replace physical labs, these platforms offer enriched visual and interactive resources that deepen students’ conceptual understanding.

Launched nationally in July 2022, the virtual labs initiative has seen increasing engagement over time, as highlighted by data from the

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Usage metrics, such as the number of experiments accessed and the time spent on each, have shown steady growth, indicating broader acceptance among students and teachers.

These digital labs feature a variety of tools, including simulations, instructional videos, and interactive modules that mirror real-life scientific procedures. For example, one of the simulations for Class 7 students enables them to explore plant anatomy by virtually examining stomata on leaves from species like petunia, bougainvillaea,

and mango. With drag-and-drop functionality, students perform each step, tearing the leaf, placing it on a slide, and using a water dropper, thus mimicking the tactile aspects of a real lab session. Virtual labs also offer guided assistance through help buttons, feedback mechanisms, and viva voce

sections that allow learners to test their understanding independently.

A Delhi government school teacher, praised the platform, calling it “a wonderful initiative” that brings subjects like Science, Maths, and English to life with relatable examples and engaging visuals.

However, not all educators are fully convinced. A private school principal noted that while these labs were crucial during the pandemic, they remain supplementary for institutions with well-equipped physical laboratories.

The initiative isn’t entirely new to Delhi. In 2021, virtual labs were introduced for primary grades under the NIPUN Bharat programme to support foundational learning.