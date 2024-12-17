Delhi schools face fourth bomb threat in eight days

NEW DELHI: More than ten Delhi schools received bomb threats via email on Monday, marking the fourth such incident in eight days. Police, along with the fire department, bomb squad, and dog team, conducted thorough searches but found nothing suspicious.

On December 14, eight schools, including DPS RK Puram, received similar emails threatening blasts using “bomb vests.” Earlier, on December 13, about 30 schools were targeted, and on December 9, 44 schools received similar threats.

The emails are believed to be from the same sender. The Special Cell has registered an FIR and is investigating

the matter.