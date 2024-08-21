Delhi: Russian Embassy employee’s mobile phone snatched

NEW DELHI: The mobile phone of a Russian Embassy employee was snatched by a man near the Red Fort in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the woman, a Russian national, was clicking pictures near a cemetery behind the Red Fort around 4:30 pm on Saturday, they said.

After the incident, the woman went to Kashmere Gate police station. She did not give a statement but said that she would send an email regarding the incident, a police officer said. Police said they took cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR under Section 304 (2)/3/5 (snatching) of the BNS.

CCTV footage from near the crime spot was scanned and a suspect was zeroed in on. Teams have been formed to trace and nab the

culprit, they said.