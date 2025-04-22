Delhi rolls out heat action plan, mandates hosp readiness amid rising temperatures

New Delhi: As temperatures soar across the Capital, the Delhi government has launched an extensive heat action plan to counter the growing threat of heat-related illnesses. The plan, aimed at bolstering the city’s healthcare preparedness, mandates all hospitals to report cases of heat illness and to allocate dedicated infrastructure for timely treatment.

In a first-of-its-kind move for the city, hospitals across all levels including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, district hospitals, and medical colleges have been instructed to establish separate wards for patients affected by extreme heat. These wards will be strategically located in cooler sections of hospital buildings and equipped with critical supplies such as ORS packets, intravenous fluids, thermometers, and blood pressure monitors. To facilitate faster recovery and immediate care, air conditioning and fans will be installed in these spaces.

Hospitals have also been directed to stock essential medications, including lorazepam and diazepam, and skin treatments like calamine lotion and silver sulphadiazine to manage heat-induced skin conditions.

The plan isn’t restricted to hospitals alone. Delhi’s emergency response teams have upgraded ambulance services by stocking them with cold water and ice packs to enable preliminary cooling while patients are en route to healthcare facilities.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over the health impact of prolonged heatwaves. According to Doctors, conditions such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion can quickly turn fatal if not addressed promptly. “Older people, young children, and individuals with chronic health issues are most at risk,” he said.

They arned that what starts as heat exhaustion can rapidly evolve into heatstroke, a medical emergency that can severely damage organs like the brain, heart, and kidneys. “Without swift intervention, the consequences can be long-term disability or even death,” they cautioned.

Public awareness also plays a vital role. Singh advised residents to keep track of their hydration, suggesting that urine clarity is a simple and effective indicator. “If your urine is light in color, you’re likely staying hydrated. Darker shades may signal dehydration,” he said.