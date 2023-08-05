Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

New Delhi: A Delhi court will September 11 onwards hear arguments on a day-to-day basis in the UAPA cases filed in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

Twenty people, who include activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to incite the riots.

“The compliance under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (supply to the accused of copy of police report and other documents) qua all the charge sheeted accused persons is complete. Hence, list the matter for arguments on the point of charge on September 11, 2023, onwards for day-to-day hearing,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order.