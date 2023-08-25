Delhi riots: Court deprecates IO’s conduct

New Delhi: Deprecating the “double standards” adopted by a Delhi Police inspector while probing six complaints linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a sessions court here on Friday referred the matter to the city Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora for assessment of his conduct.



Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing arguments on charges in a case related to the riots.

According to the prosecution, the IO was investigating six different rioting incidents arising out of six complaints, which were clubbed together because of the proximity of places of occurrence and time.

“When the file has been perused, it could be found that the IO, i.e, Inspector Shiv Charan prepared site plans for three places of incidents only and he did not bother to prepare site plans in respect of other places of incidents, though he claims that he had inspected those place of incidents as well,” ASJ Pramachala said.