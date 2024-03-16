Delhi riots: Court acquits 2 men accused of arson

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted two men of committing arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying there was “an element of doubt” on the prosecution’s case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Raj Kumar alias Goli and Raj Kumar alias Raju, who were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that vandalised and torched a property in Mahalaxmi

Enclave in Karawal Nagar on February 25, 2020.

“On overall appreciation of evidence on the record, I find that an element of doubt remains over the case presented by prosecution against both the accused persons,” the judge said in an order passed on Thursday. Noting the testimony of three witnesses, he said

two riotous mobs were present at the spot. There is, however, no certainty of the specific mob involved in the incident, the judge said.