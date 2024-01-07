Delhi riots cases: Special PP withdraws resignation

New Delhi: Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who has been representing Delhi Police in 2020 northeast Delhi riots cases, has withdrawn his resignation.



Prasad on Saturday appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai during a hearing of a case pertaining to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots that left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The special public prosecutor (SPP), who has represented the prosecution in the riots cases for over three-and-a-half years, had sent his resignation letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on December 15, 2023.

He, however, had decided to continue as the SPP in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. “Due to repeated requests from the authorities concerned, I have reconsidered my decision. I have decided to withdraw my resignation and will continue to appear in the (riots) cases,” Prasad said.

Two other SPPs appeared along with Prasad in the matter on Saturday, clearly indicating that the prosecution has increased its strength, seriousness and efforts in the case, a court source said.

Since the commencement of proceedings in the riots cases, four SPPs have resigned but none was asked to reconsider the decision, the source said.