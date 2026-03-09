Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail, barred from using social media

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted 10-day interim bail on several conditions to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, to attend a family event.

Imam has been asked not to meet anyone except his friends, relatives or family members, or visit places except those mentioned in his plea. He has also been prohibited from using social media.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks -- to attend his brother's weeding scheduled this month and spend time with family during the Eid festival.

"Considering the facts mentioned by the learned counsel and verified by the prosecution, the court deems it appropriate to grant the desired relief to the applicant (Imam)," the judge noted in his order, while allowing for the 10-day relief.

Imam sought the interim bail to attend his brother's wedding, scheduled on March 25.

The court also directed Imam to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties in the like amount.

Among other conditions, the judge asked Imam not to contact any of the witnesses or persons connected to the case in any manner.

He was also directed to furnish his cellphone number to the investigating officer in the case.

Following the completion of the interim relief, he will have to surrender before the prison authorities on the March 30 evening.

Imam had sought six weeks of interim bail, from March 15 to April 26 to attend the wedding; however, the court only allowed a 10-day period.

Imam is an accused in a case pertaining to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Delhi Police has alleged that Imam was involved in deliberate mobilisation, radicalisation and preparation of ground conditions through organised chakka jams, blockage of arterial roads and disruption of essential services.

He allegedly created and administered the WhatsApp group, Muslim Students of JNU, which functioned as a coordinating mechanism for mobilisation, identification of protest sites, according to police.

Police have accused Imam of attending and participating in conspiratorial meetings in Jangpura, where the strategy of chakka jam and escalation of protests was discussed.

Imam's role was allegedly not geographically confined to Delhi, and he acted as a mobiliser and ideologue travelling to Aligarh and other locations, police said.

Police also accused Imam of playing a decisive role in the creation and sustenance of the Shaheen Bagh protest site, which evolved into a prolonged round-the-clock blockade of a major arterial road.

They alleged that Imam's role was foundational and preparatory, and that liability for conspiracy does not require physical presence at the scene of violence once the plan has been set in motion.