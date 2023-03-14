Delhi riots case: Court charges 8 accused with murder, arson

New Delhi: A sessions court here has ordered framing of charges against eight accused for various offences, including murder, arson, and theft in a case pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.



The eight were accused of being a part of the riotous mob that vandalised properties and attacked people of a particular community near Shiv Vihar Tiraha here on February 24, 2020. According to the prosecution, a man named Rahul Solanki died after being shot by the mob, while the shop of Sanjeev Kaushik was vandalised and set ablaze.

“I find that Salman, Sonu Saifi, Mohd. Arif, Anish Qureshi, Sirajuddin, Mohd. Furkan, Mohd. Irshad, and Mohd. Mustaqueem are liable to be tried for offences punishable under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 153 A (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.),” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed last week.

He also ordered framing of charges against them under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) 427 (mischief causing damage of Rs 50 or upwards), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.