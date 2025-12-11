Delhi Ridge Board reconstituted with statutory powers

New Delhi: The Union environment ministry has reconstituted the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB) with statutory powers, fulfilling a Supreme Court directive aimed at strengthening the protection of Delhi’s critical green lung. Notified on December 1 under Section 3(3) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the revamped DRMB replaces earlier non-statutory versions of the board formed since 1995.

The move gives DRMB the authority to regulate permissions for activities on the Ridge and act decisively against encroachments, a long-standing challenge that has weakened protection efforts. The Supreme Court, in its November 11 order, had stressed that statutory backing was essential for effective action, noting that multiple agencies with overlapping jurisdictions had resulted in “sub-optimal” governance. The bench also warned that without proper identification and preservation, “the integrity of the entire ecology would be compromised” as the Ridge functions as “the green lungs of the city.”

The 2021 Master Plan for Delhi identifies 7,777 hectares of Ridge land across four zones, Northern, Central, South Central (Mehrauli) and Southern, an area increasingly threatened by construction, infrastructure and real estate pressures.

However, experts remain cautious. Senior advocate Raj Panjwani said that while the board’s functions are well-defined, implementation remains the real test. “The functions of the board are laudable. Question would be the exercise of its powers… The only issue that remains is their removal,” he said, referring to long-identified encroachments in the Southern Ridge.

According to the notification, the 13-member DRMB will be chaired by the Delhi chief secretary and include representatives from MoEFCC, the housing ministry, the Central Empowered Committee, and civil society. A CEC member will submit quarterly reports to the Supreme Court on the board’s functioning.

Defending the move, the environment ministry said the statutory status “represents a significant strengthening of the governance framework,” addressing weak enforcement and poor coordination seen earlier.

Environmentalists hope the board will act swiftly. Officials of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, said the Ridge is vital to Delhi’s ecology, adding, “I hope the new Ridge Management Board takes decisive action… allowing this ancient forest to heal and breathe life back into the city.”