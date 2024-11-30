Delhi: Rickshaw driver kills youth over grudge

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old e-rickshaw puller for the murder of a 25-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

The deceased was identified as Chhote Lal (25) son of Mool Chand and the accused has been identified as Deshraj (26) son of Jaipal, both residents of Indira Vikas Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the case was registered under an FIR, and unfolded on the night of November 28 when police received a PCR call reporting that “a boy had come to the house and stabbed my brother-in-law in the back.”

Responding promptly, ASI Laxmi Chand and his team arrived at the scene, where the victim Chhote Lal, was found critically injured. He was transported to BJRM Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Recognizing the seriousness of the crime, a dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Rajeev Shah, SHO Mukherjee Nagar, and Inspector Brijesh Kumar. The investigation was closely supervised by ACP Jai Narayan and DCP Abhishek Dhania.

Based on statements from an eyewitness, the team identified and apprehended Deshraj, an e-rickshaw driver, from his residence in Indira Vikas Colony. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Deshraj had no prior criminal involvement and was driven to the act by a personal grudge.

The altercation stemmed from a year-old incident in which Deshraj had reportedly beaten the deceased, causing an unreported head injury.

On November 28, Deshraj’s e-rickshaw became stuck in the narrow street outside the victim’s residence.

This led to an argument and physical confrontation, during which the victim allegedly assaulted Deshraj.

Enraged, Deshraj left the scene, armed himself with a knife, and returned to stab Chhote Lal in the chest, inflicting fatal injuries.

The accused, Deshraj, lives in Indira Vikas Colony and works as an e-rickshaw driver. With no prior criminal record, police have termed him a novice offender. Investigators are now probing whether he has any involvement in

other incidents.