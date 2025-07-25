Delhi revives thana-level committees to boost policing

New Delhi: In a major move to strengthen citizen-centric policing and responsive governance, the Delhi government is set to reinstate police station-level committees across the capital. The initiative, aligned with directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to streamline local issue resolution and foster greater coordination between police and public representatives.

Under the new structure, committees will function at two levels across Delhi’s 15 police districts and 194 police stations. While district-level committees will be chaired by the respective Lok Sabha MPs, the Thana-level committees will be led by local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). This two-tiered model is expected to enhance on-ground responsiveness and ensure better alignment between law enforcement and community concerns.

At a recent high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, the Delhi Police, Home Department, and other key departments reviewed the plan’s implementation. The Home Department confirmed that formal instructions have been issued to establish these committees, and the Chief Secretary has directed concerned departments to complete the process in a time-bound manner.

This revival marks the return of Thana Committees, which were discontinued in 2020 under the previous AAP government. Until now, only the district-level bodies chaired by MPs had remained

functional. Reintroducing Thana Committees is seen as a significant step toward decentralised policing and increased civic engagement.

Officials believe that these committees will serve as platforms for structured dialogue between residents, elected representatives, and police officers, promoting peace and quicker resolution of community issues. By involving MLAs directly at the station level, the system aims to create accountability and improve the responsiveness of local law enforcement agencies.

The move reflects a broader policy shift toward participatory governance and decentralised administrative oversight in Delhi’s policing framework.