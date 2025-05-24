Delhi revises guidelines for free lab tests; Aadhaar key to access

NEW DELHI: In a recent move to streamline the process for availing free medical laboratory tests, the Delhi government has revised the documentation requirements under its health scheme. The updated guidelines were published in an official gazette notification on May 20, 2025.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government outsources medical laboratory tests, which are ordered by government-run hospitals, polyclinics, dispensaries, and Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

These tests are provided to eligible residents at no charge, with the cost covered by the government’s consolidated fund.

The key update involves the Aadhaar authentication process. To access free tests, beneficiaries must now provide proof of Aadhaar number possession or undergo

Aadhaar authentication.

Those who do not yet have an Aadhaar number or are not enrolled will be required to apply for Aadhaar enrollment. In the case of minor beneficiaries, parental consent is needed, and they must visit an Aadhaar enrollment center to get registered.

For individuals with an Aadhaar number, either the physical card or electronic authentication is necessary. For children without Aadhaar, a combination of documents such as a birth certificate, school ID signed by the principal, and proof of parental relationship must be presented.

To tackle Aadhaar authentication issues, the Delhi government will offer alternatives such as iris scans, facial recognition, or OTP verification

if fingerprints fail.

If all methods are unsuccessful, physical Aadhaar cards with QR verification will be accepted. The measure aims to streamline access to free lab tests and ensure inclusivity

for all beneficiaries.