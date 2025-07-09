Delhi reviews flood game plan

New Delhi: With the monsoon season in full swing, Delhi’s Education, Home, and Power minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with District Magistrates of North-East, Shahdara, and East districts to assess the Capital’s readiness for potential flood situations. The review focused on preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and infrastructure readiness in the Trans-Yamuna region, an area particularly vulnerable to riverine flooding.

During the meeting, officials informed the Minister that a Central Flood Control Room has been operational since June 15 at the office of the District Magistrate (East). This facility is acting as the central hub for flood-related coordination across Delhi.

“Sector Committees comprising senior officials from Revenue, I-&FC, MCD, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB, Health, Education, Police, and other departments have been constituted under the leadership of District Magistrates,” said an official present at the meeting.

DM (North-East) shared a detailed action plan, including evacuation strategies, identification of relief camp sites, and mobilisation of volunteers. The water level of the Yamuna is being monitored in real time with data inputs from Hathni Kund Barrage, the Central Water Commission (CWC), and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Three warning levels have been designated, offering a 36-hour lead time to take pre-emptive measures.

“Rescue boats, mobile pumps, and fixed installations are in place. We’re ensuring a swift response to any signs of waterlogging or overflow,” said the DM.

DM (East) also presented his district’s preparations, which include a flood control room, a functional dissemination network to receive alerts, a traffic circulation plan, and identification of flood-prone zones.

The Chief Engineer of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department stated that 23 permanent pumps and nine additional mobile and temporary pumps have been deployed at vulnerable points. He assured that the department is fully prepared to tackle any unexpected heavy rainfall or breach in embankments.

Minister Ashish Sood instructed all DMs and departments to follow a checklist-based evacuation plan. “People in low-lying areas must be relocated immediately if the Yamuna crosses the warning level of 204.5 meters. Rescue boats have been stationed at critical points,” he said.

The Minister also directed departments to ensure shelter, drinking water, food, and safety measures, particularly for women and children during any evacuation. “Round-the-clock embankment patrolling, functioning floodgates, and readiness of all regulators must be guaranteed,” he added.

Minister Sood will personally visit Central Control Rooms to review the real-time preparedness and coordination efforts in the Trans-

Yamuna region.