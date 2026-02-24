Delhi revamps education website; adds fee review

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has revamped its education department website and has added a new Fee Review section along with features such as daily attendance tracking, mock tests and question banks to improve transparency and student support.



According to the website, the Fee Review tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee.

The committee comprises Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as chairman, chartered accountant J S Kochar, and former additional director of education R K Sharma as members, it showed.

The site also carries details of a 2009 writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Delhi Abhibhavak Mahasangh, which challenged an order allowing unaided private schools to increase fees to implement the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations.

In its August 12, 2011 judgment, the court directed the constitution of a three-member committee to examine the accounts of unaided private recognised schools in Delhi to justify fee hikes. R K Sharma was later nominated as the education expert by the chief secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi, as per the notification.

The revamped website now features a daily attendance report, with 1,004 of 1,086 schools updating data on Monday, showing over 4.18 lakh students present. It also hosts the Delhi School Education Act, 2025, CUET practice papers, mental maths banks and workbooks for Classes 3–12.