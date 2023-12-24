Delhi: Retired IPS officer killed after being hit by train

New Delhi: A 75-year-old retired IPS officer, who had served in intelligence agencies, was killed after being hit by a train when he was crossing a track near Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Saturday. The railway crossing was closed, and according to his driver, he got down from his car and started walking to cross the track, they said.

Mohan Das Menon, a 1974-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, who had served in the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) during his service tenure, was killed in the accident on Wednesday, an official said.

"Menon was staying in South Delhi's Panchsheel Park area. On Wednesday, he had gone to attend the last rites of someone in the Delhi Cantonment area. He saw the railway crossing was closed at Brar Square," the official said.

Police said according to his driver, he got down from the car and started walking to cross the track. In the meantime, a train hit him leaving him dead on the spot, they said.

"It is suspected that he could not hear the sound of the approaching train," officer said and added that Menon, was an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.