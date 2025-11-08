Delhi resets office hours

New Delhi: To tackle Delhi’s worsening air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced new winter office timings for government and municipal offices, aimed at reducing peak-hour traffic and controlling vehicular pollution.

Starting November 15, Delhi government offices will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., while Municipal Corporation offices will function from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The decision, effective till February 15, 2026, seeks to stagger office hours and spread out the movement of vehicles across the city.

“Increasing the gap between the working hours of the two institutions will help reduce the number of vehicles on the roads at any given time, thereby assisting in pollution control,” said CM Rekha Gupta. She noted that the move is a “precautionary measure to curb pollution by easing traffic congestion” and not a reactionary step.