Delhi requests UP to supply addl Ganga water

New Delhi: In a bid to boost its water production capacity, the Delhi Jal Board

(DJB) has requested neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to supply additional Ganga water in exchange for treated water from Delhi, officials said

on Tuesday.

Over the past five years, Delhi’s water production has increased from an average of 927 million gallons per day (MGD) in 2020–21 to around 990–1,000 MGD in 2024.

However, the city’s water demand stands at approximately 1,290 MGD, according to the latest Economic Survey — a gap the DJB is yet

to bridge.

“We have requested the UP government to provide around 50 MGD of raw water. In return, we have offered them 100 MGD of treated water. No decision has been made yet, and talks are ongoing,” a DJB official said.