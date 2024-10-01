Delhi records wettest September in three years

New Delhi: The national capital has recorded its wettest September in three years with a total of 14 rainy days, according to data from the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a ‘rainy day’ as a day when the city records 2.5 mm or more of rainfall. The weather department said the city recorded only 10 rainy days in September 2023 and 11 in 2022.

This year, Delhi saw 14 rainy days in September.

The data showed during September, Delhi registered 192.5 mm of rainfall, significantly surpassing the normal average of 123.5 mm, marking a 56 per cent increase.

During the entire monsoon season, the city received an impressive 1029.9 mm of rainfall, far exceeding the seasonal average of 640.4 mm by 61 per cent, the IMD said. The average maximum and minimum temperatures in September were recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degrees Celsius, it added.