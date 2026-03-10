Delhi records warmer-than-usual day and night

New Delhi: Delhi recorded an unusually warm day on Monday, with temperatures significantly above normal across the city, according to the India Meteorological Department.

At Safdarjung, the city’s base station, the maximum temperature reached 35.3 degrees Celsius, nearly 7 degrees above normal. Ridge recorded 36.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 35.5 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road at 35 degrees Celsius.

The Capital also saw its highest minimum temperature of the season at 19 degrees Celsius, about 5 degrees above normal. Palam recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road logged 18.2 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was reported during the day. Meanwhile, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 209, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.