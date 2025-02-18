Delhi records second-warmest day of season

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed the second-hottest day of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The hottest day of the season was recorded on February 11, when the maximum temperature reached 29.7 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast mist for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.