Delhi records second-hottest day this October on Diwali eve

New Delhi: October in Delhi has mirrored the weather conditions of the previous year, with Wednesday recording the second-highest maximum temperature of the month at 36.1 degrees Celsius on the eve of Diwali, 5.1 degrees above normal, the weather department said. The highest temperature of the month was recorded on October 19 at 36.2 degrees Celsius. In October 2023, the mercury touched a peak of 36.7 degrees Celsius, same as in both 2021 and 2020. Also, just like in 2023, this year’s October didn’t see any rainy day. Weather experts said this October the temperatures are still normal with no major dip. Had

the temperatures been lower, it could have led to higher pollution levels.