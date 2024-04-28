Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.5 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degree Celsius, normal as per the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The humidity level in the city was 48 per cent at 8.30 am and the city's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 190 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI ranging between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".