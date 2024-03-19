Delhi records maximum temperature of 30.6 deg C

New Delhi:Delhi on Monday recorded a high of 30.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 25 per cent and 93 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies for Tuesday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi’s 24-hour air quality index was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.