Delhi records maximum temp of 31.4 deg Celsius

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi settled seven notches above normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a day after the mercury soared to a record high.

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was nine notches above normal. On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was logged at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Delhi registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, on Monday. The relative humidity was recorded at 51 per cent on Tuesday evening, according to IMD data.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for Wednesday.