Delhi records max temp of 37.8 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites experienced warm weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 82 per cent. The weather office has forecast clear skies for the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi’s 24-hour Air Quality Index stood in the moderate’ category with a reading of 166, the CPCB data showed.