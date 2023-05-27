Delhi records max temp of 34.5 degrees C

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national Capital on Friday settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, the Met office said. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky and very light rain along with thundershowers at one or two places. The maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal. The relative humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 43 per cent, it said.