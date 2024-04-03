Delhi records max temp of 33.5 deg C, could see rain in parts today

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 78 per cent and 26 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with gusty winds for Wednesday, with speeds of 30- 40 kmph, and the possibility of very light rain during the night at one or two places. The maximum and minimum temperatures could settle at 35 and 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.