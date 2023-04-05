Delhi records max temp of 32.4 degrees C

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 15.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is forecast to increase by two to three degrees Celsius this week.

The IMD has predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of India, barring parts of central west and peninsular region, from April to June.

The Met office has also forecast above-normal heatwave days in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.