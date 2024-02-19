Delhi records max temp of 26.5 deg Celcius, rain likely today

New Delhi:The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy and misty conditions in Delhi on Monday morning, with minimum temperature likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday and generally cloudy skies and moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.