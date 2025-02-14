Delhi records max temp of 26.5 deg C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 notches above the season’s average, the Met office said. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the season’s average. The humidity level fluctuated between 36 and 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 210, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.