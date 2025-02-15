MillenniumPost
Delhi records max temp of 26.4 deg C, three notches above normal

15 Feb 2025 12:17 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4°C on Friday, three notches above normal, while the minimum was 10.7°C, the IMD said. Humidity ranged from 66 to 34 per cent.

A cloudy sky is forecast for Saturday, with temperatures around 27°C and 11°C.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 134, in the ‘moderate’ category. AQI levels: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe), according to official data.

