Delhi records max temp of 21 deg C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, while the the air quality improved significantly, settling in the ‘moderate’ category, officials said.

The city recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 141, according to CPCB data.