Delhi records lowest temperature of this season at 6.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The national Capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The mercury recorded a high of 24.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD’s weather bulletin showed. Shallow fog is expected in Delhi in the next five days, the MeT added. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 326 in the ‘very poor’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

