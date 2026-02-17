Delhi records hottest day of yr, max temps soar above normal

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Monday, with maximum temperatures rising sharply above seasonal norms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung observatory logged a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees above normal and 3.1 degrees higher than the previous day. Ayanagar recorded 30.4 degrees Celsius, also over 7 degrees above average. Lodi Road and Ridge reported 29.2 degrees and 28.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, both more than 5 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures, however, remained near or slightly below average at most stations. Safdarjung recorded 10.1 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Air quality stayed in the ‘poor’ category, with an AQI of 258, according to the CPCB. Skymet Vice-President Mahesh Palawat said the unusual mid-February heat was due to clear skies and low wind speed, with a western disturbance likely to bring

light rain and marginal relief in the coming days.