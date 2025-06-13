Delhi records highest peak power demand of this summer on Jun 12

new delhi: Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of this summer on Thursday afternoon. The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 8,423 MW at 3.06 pm.

Delhi’s peak load had clocked 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm on Wednesday. It was the first time this year when Delhi’s peak power demand had crossed 8,000 MW.

This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW. In 2024, the national capital recorded an all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW. Delhi’s peak power demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time in 2023.

In a statement, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) said it successfully met peak power demand of 2,407 MW on Wednesday -- without any outages or network constraints.

The company has made comprehensive arrangements for the summer by strengthening its power infrastructure and undertaking preventive as well as condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, it said.

Additional field staff have been deployed at key locations, and the call centre team is on alert to ensure swift responses through seamless coordination with on-ground teams.

On their part, BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 3,747 MW and 1,832 MW respectively in their areas, said officials.

Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a red alert -- the highest-level warning which advises residents to “take action”, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and limit outdoor movement, especially during peak afternoon hours -- for Delhi for

June 12 and 13.