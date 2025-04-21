Delhi records highest min temp in 3 yrs

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years with the mercury settling at 26 degrees

Celsius, 4.4 degrees above the season’s average.

The last time the city saw such high minimum temperature was in 2022, when it touched 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was at 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Humidity levels fluctuated between 63 per cent and 38 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday, with the maximum and minimum

temperatures hovering around 40 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category at 4 pm on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 140, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.