Delhi records highest max temp of 380C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. “The temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week, but there will be no heatwave hitting the capital as Delhi may receive rainfall activities on April 13 and 14 accompanied by thunderstorms,” Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Center, told PTI on Tuesday.