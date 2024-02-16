Delhi records high of 26oC, AQI improves

New Delhi: The national Capital on Thursday noted a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while the AQI moved to the ‘poor’ category after improvement in air quality.

The city recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was two notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 34 per cent during the day, the IMD’s weather bulletin showed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national Capital has shifted from the ‘very poor’ category to the ‘poor’ category, with a reading of 279, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).