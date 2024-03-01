Delhi records best February air quality in 9 years

In a promising development for the national Capital, Delhi has recorded its best February air quality in nine years, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Throughout the month, the air quality index (AQI) remained below 200 on most days, marking a significant improvement in air quality compared to previous years.

Notably, Delhi experienced 32.5 mm of rainfall in February, the highest recorded in the month since 2013. This unexpected blessing of rain has played a pivotal role in cleansing the city’s atmosphere and contributing to the improved air quality.

The CPCB data revealed a steady decline in the average AQI over the past decade. In February 2016, the city recorded an average AQI of 293, which decreased to 267 in 2017, 235 in 2018, 242 in 2019, and 240 in 2020. Despite fluctuations in subsequent years, Delhi witnessed a notable improvement, with the average AQI dropping to 225 in 2022, 237 in 2023, and finally, reaching a commendable low of 223 in 2024.

Remarkably, Delhi did not register a single day with an AQI above 400, which falls under the ‘severe’ category, throughout February. This marks a significant departure from previous years when severe air pollution episodes were a common occurrence during the winter months. Instead, there were four days categorized as ‘very poor’ with an AQI between 300 and 400, and 10 days classified as ‘poor’ with an AQI between 200 and 300. Until February 28, the city enjoyed a substantial number of days with an AQI below 200, categorized as ‘moderate’ air quality. This sustained period of moderate to good air quality has brought a sense of relief to Delhi residents who have long endured the adverse effects of air pollution on their health and well-being.

As Delhi celebrates this notable achievement in air quality, experts emphasize the importance of continued efforts to sustain these gains. While factors such as rainfall have contributed to the improvement, ongoing measures to combat pollution, such as the implementation of cleaner technologies and stricter emissions regulations, remain crucial in ensuring long-term progress towards cleaner air for all residents of the national capital.