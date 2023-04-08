Delhi records 535 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 23.05%

New Delhi: Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department. The national Capital recorded 620 cases on August 26, 2022.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

At present, the city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has risen to 20,13,938. The data showed that 2,321 Covid tests were conducted on Friday.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the rise in Covid cases and is “prepared to face any eventuality”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said last week.