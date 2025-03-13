Delhi records 2nd hottest day of year so far

New Delhi: Delhi experienced its second hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday with the maximum

temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Capital recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday as the mercury soared to 34.8 degrees Celsius — 6.4 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal. The humidity levels in the city fluctuated between 77 and 36 per cent.