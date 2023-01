Delhi receives light showers, minimum temp at 6.4 deg C

New Delhi: Light showers in the national capital further intensified cold conditions on Sunday taking the maximum temperature to 17.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department



(IMD) said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 95 per cent, IMD said.

The national Capital received 3.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, it added.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the morning for Monday, adding that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 9 pm, according to the ministry of earth sciences’ real-time data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the forecast by the ministry’s air quality early warning system, the air quality is likely to improve to the moderate category from January 30 to February 1.

Rains failed to dampen the spirit of Beating Retreat ceremony held at the historic Vijay Chowk here on Sunday as Indian classical tunes played by bands of the armed forces filled the air, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations.

Foot-tapping music marked the beginning of the ceremony with the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu.

She was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Modi got drenched as he moved around outside the sheltered area, waving at the audience after the ceremony was over.