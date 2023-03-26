Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years, says IMD

New Delhi: Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the highest in a day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The city’s maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 12.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday. The air quality of the national capital improved to satisfactory level as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm was recorded at 80.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 ‘”severe”.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 85 per cent and 54 per cent, it added.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively. Heavy rain lashed parts of the national Capital on Friday evening.