Delhi receives 60 MLA proposals for new foot over bridges

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has received 60 proposals from legislators across the Capital seeking the construction of foot over bridges (FOBs) at key traffic hotspots to enhance pedestrian safety and ease congestion on busy roads.

The proposals were submitted in response to an initiative taken last year by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who had written to all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) requesting suggestions to address traffic bottlenecks in their respective constituencies. The issue was raised during the recent winter session of the Delhi Assembly in a written reply to a question by Seemapuri MLA Veer Singh Dhingan.

According to the government, all 60 suggestions have been forwarded to the concerned chief engineers for detailed technical assessment and feasibility studies. The proposed FOB locations include high-traffic zones such as Azadpur Mandi Gate No. 5, Gazipur Road near Crown Plaza, Andheria Mod, Chhatarpur Metro Station near Harcharan Bagh, TB Hospital Crossing, areas near Qutub Minar and JNU gates, Maujpur Chowk, GTB Enclave in Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-24 and near the Nand Nagri depot.

PWD officials said that as per the standard procedure, joint site inspections will be conducted by department engineers in coordination with traffic police and local MLAs. The findings will then be placed before the PWD’s subway committee, which will take a final call on approvals before tenders are issued.

Minister Verma, who heads a high-level committee on traffic decongestion comprising PWD officials and traffic police representatives, has also asked MLAs to identify locations suitable for flyovers.

The committee was set up to evolve long-term and sustainable measures for smoother traffic movement across Delhi.

To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the PWD minister has further instructed officials to execute major infrastructure works during night hours, aiming to reduce traffic disruptions during peak daytime movement.