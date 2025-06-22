Delhi ready to host 2036 Olympics, says CM Gupta

New Delhi: The heart of the capital city beat to the rhythm of sport and unity as thousands of residents participated in a Special Olympic Day Run, organised under the International Olympic Committee’s global campaign, Let’s Move. The large-scale event turned Delhi’s streets into a vibrant spectacle of athleticism and community, capturing the Olympic spirit in full swing.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who flagged off the event, called it a proud moment for Delhi and reiterated her government’s commitment to making India a global sporting hub. “I’m very happy that thousands of people from Delhi participated in this organised Olympic run,” she said, adding, “Delhi is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. We want to get the privilege to host the Olympics. We will develop good infrastructure, and many sportspeople from every village, from every state, are getting good facilities from the Central government.”

The run was held under the leadership of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. Highlighting the purpose behind the celebration, PT Usha said, “Today, we celebrate the Olympic movement everywhere in our country, not only to celebrate the modern Olympic movement but also for the excellence, unity, and perseverance the Olympic movement gives.”

The sporting fervour extended beyond the run, as Delhi also played host to another significant moment in the countdown to a major international sports event. On June 20, CM Rekha Gupta joined PCI Chief Patron Vanathi Srinivasan, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut for the unveiling of the logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The mascot, named Viraaj, is a young, enthusiastic elephant with a blade prosthesis, symbolising strength, optimism, and determination. According to a statement from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the logo blends India’s rich heritage with the energetic spirit of para-athletics and New Delhi’s dynamic identity.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Gupta said, “The logo and mascot beautifully reflect the soul of India and the power of para sport. We will ensure that New Delhi 2025 becomes a landmark for inclusivity and excellence.”