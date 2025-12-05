Delhi ramps up TB elimination efforts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has intensified its campaign against tuberculosis, with Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday reviewing the implementation of the TB Elimination Programme at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior officials of the Health Department and the TB cell presented detailed updates on the city’s performance under the nationwide TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Under the campaign, Delhi has screened nearly 8.78 lakh people so far, along with conducting around 3.8 lakh chest X-rays to speed up the identification of new TB cases. As many as 95,001 people have been screened under the slum initiative programme alone. The government has set an ambitious target of screening 50 lakh residents. With 190 diagnostic centres and 365 treatment centres operating across the city, Delhi has achieved 99 per cent of the National TB Elimination Programme’s target for January–November 2025.

The Minister noted that Delhi’s efforts were recognised nationally this year with the Jan Bhagidari Award, presented by Union Minister J.P. Nadda for the city’s successful 100-day intensified case-finding campaign.

The state’s strong community engagement was also highlighted through the Nikshay Mitra Initiative, which has registered 4,313 donors so far. Collectively, they have contributed more than 2.23 lakh food baskets, supporting over 1 lakh TB patients with nutritional and other assistance.

“Delhi is firmly committed to achieving the goal of a TB-free nation,” Pankaj Kumar Singh said, emphasising improved screening and stronger support systems. He credited the progress to public cooperation and the dedication of healthcare workers.

The government said it will continue to strengthen monitoring and community participation as it works toward making TB Mukt Bharat a reality.